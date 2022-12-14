Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

