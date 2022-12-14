Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.