Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.20) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 443,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.