Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Up to $32.97

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.97, but opened at $34.17. Global Partners shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $158,923. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Partners by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

