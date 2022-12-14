Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the November 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.