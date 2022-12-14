Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 758,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 16,540.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after buying an additional 2,258,272 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,380 shares during the period.

