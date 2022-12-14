Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 417,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.