Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 40,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,869. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $4,491,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $3,214,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $470,000.

