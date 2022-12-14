Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMCW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.56.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.