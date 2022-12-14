Golden Goose Achieves Market Cap of $141,636.25 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $141,636.25 and approximately $602.85 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 102.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00509709 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.30 or 0.04897994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.46 or 0.30199352 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.