Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79.

