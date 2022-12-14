Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.41 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $95.41 million and approximately $62,338.69 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

