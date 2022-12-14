GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Acquires A$24,997.39 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Nicki (Nicole) Anderson bought 3,113 shares of GrainCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.03 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,997.39 ($16,890.13).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

