Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Trading Down 4.6%

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28. 1,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.