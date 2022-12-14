Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Trading Down 4.6%

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28. 1,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1935 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

