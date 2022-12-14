Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in November

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Technology Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Green Technology Metals alerts:

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTMLF remained flat at 0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Green Technology Metals has a 1 year low of 0.62 and a 1 year high of 0.75.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.