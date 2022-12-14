Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 1,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.77. 26,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

