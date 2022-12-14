Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. 31,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

