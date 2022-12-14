Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $203,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 18,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

