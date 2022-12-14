Greenfield Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. City State Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,000. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

