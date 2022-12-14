Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 380 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 48,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,506. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

