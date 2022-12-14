Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $647.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 13.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $647,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average of $329.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock worth $114,127,184. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

