Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $99.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $99,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SWK opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

