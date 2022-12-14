Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. comprises about 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of M.D.C. worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

