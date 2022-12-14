Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of GRGSF stock remained flat at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRGSF shares. Danske downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

