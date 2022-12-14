Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 4.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.71. 3,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,158,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after buying an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $31,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

