Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.78. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 29,343 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

