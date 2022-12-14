Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 175,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 22,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Articles

