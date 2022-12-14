Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($156.84) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $100.86. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

