Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,754 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,822 shares of company stock worth $5,103,390 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $8,139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 941.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 601,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.