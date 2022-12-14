Harvest Finance Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $615,499.28 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $34.37 or 0.00189861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

