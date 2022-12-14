HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

