HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 49,908 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

