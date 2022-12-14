HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

