HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

