HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $571.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

