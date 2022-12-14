HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

