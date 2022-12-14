HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.94.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.91 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

