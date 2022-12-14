Head-To-Head Review: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus The Competition

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -712.76% -45.64% -26.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.26 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.41 million -0.73

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 93 604 1663 42 2.69

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 358.37%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.66, meaning that their average share price is 1,266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

