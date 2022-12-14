Head-To-Head Review: Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) versus Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.29 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -19.69 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.29% -23.57% -2.56% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airlines. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segment offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground support equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation support activities, which include flight management services, sale of duty-free goods, and sale of souvenir products. It also provides aviation training, tourism, specialized personnel, and information technology services for the travel sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

