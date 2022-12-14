Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0476

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $923.74 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,640,180.165077 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0475883 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,871,208.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

