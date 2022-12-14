Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 732.6% from the November 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTWSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

