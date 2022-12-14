Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance

HERTF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

