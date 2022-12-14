Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 84,667 shares.The stock last traded at $68.54 and had previously closed at $67.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 47.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

