Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $18,093,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 44.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of HLT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. 13,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

