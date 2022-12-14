Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

