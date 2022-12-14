Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.31

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

LON:SONG opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.79. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 77.20 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,670.00.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £806.68 ($989.67).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Articles

