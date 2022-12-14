holoride (RIDE) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and $201,643.21 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.38 or 0.07357833 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00033325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00022503 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0543619 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $130,969.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

