HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

