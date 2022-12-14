Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $102,309.00

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $102,309.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

