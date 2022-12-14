Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0864

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $92,225.90 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.