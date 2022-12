HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

About HORIBA

(Get Rating)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.